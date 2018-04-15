Second arrest made in Petersburg apartment homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va -- Police have made a second arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier this month at a Petersburg apartment complex.

Officers took 23-year-old Destini Rice into custody Sunday at 12:45 p.m. and charged her with felony accessory after the fact for her role in the murder that occurred on April 3 at the Pin Oaks Apartment Complex.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dejuan Latel Roy was arrested Friday and police are still looking for the third suspect, Donte Aaron Dennis.

Anyone with information on is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.