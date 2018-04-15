Cary St. Cafe owner, 2 employees hospitalized after explosion on food truck

RICHMOND, Va. — The owner of the Cary St. Cafe and two employees were hospitalized after a “mechanical issue” caused an explosion on the restaurant’s food truck Friday night.

Cary St. Cafe manager Michelle Clark said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The blast sent owner Robyn Chandler and two employees, Jennifer Pleasants Yolton and Bobby Rolfes III, to the hospital.

“A lot of you have reached out wanting to help with donations,” Clark posted on the Cary St. Cafe Facebook page. “I am working with our booking agent to put something together for them. In the mean time if you’d like to drop off a card or whatever it may be at Cary St Cafe, I’ve created a box that I will personally make sure makes it to Robyn and others. Thank you all so much for your thoughts and prayers.”

Clark said Yolton was released from the hospital Sunday.

However, Chandler and Rolfes will be in hospital for at least three more days, according to Clark.

Both were in fair condition at last check.

Chandler said Sunday night that she was “receiving excellent medical attention at VCU Hospitals Burn Center.”

Chandler said the explosion was caused by a mechanical issue on the truck.

“I can’t, at this time, confirm what the mechanical issue was but it had nothing to do with the propane tank,” Chandler said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.