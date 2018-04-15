Badly decomposed body found along James River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Richmond near the James River Friday.

Richmond Police said officers were called to a small island near the 5600 block of Riverside Drive.

Officers said the body was so badly decomposed that the gender of the victim could not be determined.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office for further investigation.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.