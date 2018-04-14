Students reach goal, so principal goes skydiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Va. -- York High School Principal Shannon Butler followed through on her promise to students to go skydiving at Skydive Suffolk after they raised more than $20,000 during a school fundraiser, WTKR reported.

In a YouTube video posted last month, Butler promised that she would go skydiving if her students raised $15,000 for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Nichole Springhorn and Nicholas Searcy are both seniors at the high school and responsible for getting Dr. Butler to make the promise. Both Springhorn and Searcy are candidates to be "Students of the Year" for the Virginia Chapter of The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. They coordinated with several schools to raise $40,000 for the organization. For their own school, they set a goal of bringing in $15,000.

In order to motivate the community, they asked Dr. Butler to do the daredevil stunt. She reluctantly agreed.

On Saturday, students, parents, teachers, York city leaders, York school officials and staff from the Hampton Roads chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society watched the skydive unfold.