Weekend warmth ends with severe storm threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The warm air mass in place has produced highs in the 80s and a rise in the humidity. An approaching storm system will affect the area Sunday into Sunday night.

There will be more clouds Sunday morning and the chance of a passing shower. Scattered storms will be around in the afternoon. They will not affect everyone, but the storms that do pop up may get strong.

The storm threat increases Sunday evening through Sunday night as a strong cold front works eastward across the state.

Until the front passes overnight, any storm that develops will have the potential to produce heavy rain, some hail and strong wing gusts. The atmosphere will have some shear and support some rotating thunderstorms. The threat of isolated tornadoes is fairly low, but it is not a zero percent chance.

Thankfully, our storm threat is greatest after sunset, which will keep the severe threat a bit lower. Rain will exit early Monday morning, followed by cooler weather. Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 60s, and lows Monday night will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: