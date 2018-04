Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a rollover crash on Monument Avenue and Thompson Street in Richmond Saturday afternoon.

The two-car accident involved a sedan and a pickup truck.

A CBS 6 crew on the scene just after 3:30 p.m. spotted the pickup being righted.

Officers on the scene said no one was seriously hurt, but did not elaborate on how many people were injured.

There has been no word yet if any charges will be filed.