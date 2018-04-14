Man killed in I-85 crash after car hits tree

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — Troopers are investigating an early morning fatal crash along I-85 that killed a man in Mecklenburg County.

Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash near mile marker 14. just after 6:15 a.m.

Geller said a driver heading north ran off the right side of the interstate and then over-corrected.

“The vehicle crossed back over the northbound lanes, ran off the left side and into the median,” Geller said. “The vehicle then struck a tree.”

The driver, an adult male, died at the scene, officials said.

Officials said the victim’s name will be released pending next of kin notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.