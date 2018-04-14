Customers hold vigil for clerk killed: ‘I’m really going to miss him’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Dozens of people gathered outside a Petersburg deli for a vigil to honor a worker fatally shot on the job earlier this week.

Customers came to the Fast Stop Deli on S. West Street to pay their respects on Saturday.

Police were called to the business at about 9:33 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an armed robbery and shooting.

Officers said they found the worker wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injures on Wednesday.

The woman who coordinated Saturday’s vigil was a frequent customer who said the victim was a kind man with a big heart who had a major impact on her life.

“It’s been like two or three times when I didn't have gas in my car, and I would go into his store and talk to me and he'll give it to me,” Keenisha Tucker, who coordinated the vigil, said. “It's been times I didn't have food in my fridge, and we`ll go to the store, and he'll make sure I'm good. He loved my son to death and I'm really going to miss him.”

This latest crime is the city’s fifth murder in three months and second shooting of the week.

Police are still looking for the shooter, but have not yet released a description. Investigators said they hopes surveillance video from the store would yield additional leads.

Police asked anyone with information that could help investigators to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.