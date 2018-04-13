Victim trapped inside dump truck after Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Crews have responded to the scene of a dump truck crash in Henrico County which left one person trapped inside.

Lt. Chris Garrett with Henrico Police confirms the single-vehicle crash happened at Hungary Road and Oakview Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Garrett says crews are working to rescue to victim from the dump truck. That victim has life-threatening injuries and will be transported to the hospital via MedFlight.

MedFlight is on scene.

37.643094 -77.506860