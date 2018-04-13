Nursing nest – a room for moms and newborns – opens at the Diamond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — There’s a new room making its debut Friday night at the Diamond for the Richmond Flying Squirrels home opener.

The nursing nest is a place for mothers to step away from the game and get some privacy with their newborns.

There’s a rocking chair, beautiful decor, and it’s located inside the merchandise store.

General Manager Ben Rothrock said the team was excited to showoff this new room.

"Over the past several years we've just had that desire to add this room because of a lack of places for new mothers," he said. "It's a sanctuary for new mothers, it looks great and it’s a place for new mothers to have some privacy."