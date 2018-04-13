× Richmond wants more time, more info about Coliseum redevelopment plan

RICHMOND, Va. — The courting between the City of Richmond and a group that aims to redevelop the Richmond Coliseum continues, with serious negotiations not likely to begin for another few months.

The city on Thursday said it needs more time to review the proposal submitted Feb. 9 by a group led by Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell. The effort would replace the aging coliseum with a new arena and redevelop much of the surrounding city-owned acreage.

The city said in February the initial review of the proposal would take about 30 days, with negotiations to begin thereafter if the plan met the criteria of the RFP.

But the city wants clarifications from Farrell’s group, which is operating under the name NH District Corp. and was the lone respondent to the RFP.

“As a result of the initial review, we determined that the proposal warrants further consideration,” the city said in an emailed statement. “The next step in the review process will afford the city the opportunity to engage the respondent to request clarifications/pose questions regarding the contents of the proposal.”

The city said it will provide the group with a request for clarifications and time to respond, a process expected to be complete by the end of June.

