Richmond Bluegrass Jam & North India – Punjabi Cultural Festival (Mela)

RICHMOND, Va. –The Richmond Bluegrass Jam will return for its ninth year on April 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. The free, family-friendly event features 30 of the region’s best bluegrass and Americana bands playing on three stages for 12 straight hours, all to raise money for the Richmond Fisher House, a home away from home for the families of veterans and active-duty soldiers recuperating at Richmond’s McGuire Veterans Medical Center. Fans are strongly encouraged to make tax-deductible donations to the Richmond Fisher House at the event or online at http://www.rvabluegrassjam.com. Over the past eight years, the event has raised more than $140,000 for the families of military men and women. The event also will feature local food and beverage vendors—including Richmond’s food trucks—as well as art and craft vendors, an “instrument petting zoo” and other activities for kids, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own instruments and jam. The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen is located at 2880 Mountain Rd. in Glen Allen. Additional parking will be available at the Glen Allen Softball Complex at 2175 Mountain Road, with a free shuttle running throughout the day. More information click here and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rvabluegrassjam Or (www.artsglenallen.com).

North India – Punjabi Cultural Festival (Mela), sponsored by The SACVI (Sikh Association of Central Virginia), celebrates the festival of Vaisakhi. The 16th annual festival is Saturday, April 14th, at the Richmond Main Street Station, in downtown Richmond, a free event. The main attractions include stage performances of Bhangra & other Indian folk dances, musical extravaganza, a variety of delicious transitional Indian food and a wide range of Indian clothing/jewelry for sale, among other items of entertainment. This is a great opportunity to learn about the Sikhs (who mostly hail from the northern Indian state of Punjab) and their Punjabi heritage. For more information click here.