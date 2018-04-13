× Pictures of 2 suspects released in connection to Petersburg homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police released pictures of suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred April 3 in Petersburg.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police are looking for Dejuan Latel Roy, 28 years-old from Dinwiddie County and Donte Aaron Dennis, 28 years-old from Petersburg. Both have outstanding felony warrants relating to the incident.

One man was killed and a second person suffered critical injuries during a shooting at the Pin Oaks Apartments, according to Petersburg Police. Officers were called to the complex at about 8:34 p.m. when neighbors heard gunshots.

“Police arrived and found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds,” a Petersburg Police spokesperson said. “The victim was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he succumbed from his injuries.”

According to Crime Insider Jon Burkett, three people total were injured in the shooting spree. In addition to the two men who were shot, a woman was hurt by glass that shattered when a bullet came through a window.

If you have any information on the suspects whereabouts or believe that you saw them, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.