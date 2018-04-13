New intersection change in Scott’s Addition causing backups and confusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In just a few minutes of watching traffic at the intersection of W. Broad Street and Roseneath Road, four cars in a left turn lane, instead turned right, putting them in the new pulse bus lane and in the lane of traffic correctly turning right.

It's a new traffic pattern that changed about two weeks ago.

Those working nearby say they hear horns being honked and the sound of car accidents on a daily basis.

The change also makes it harder for tractor trailers, who have scraped up and splintered a power pole at the intersection.

"Daily text messages" said 2nd District Councilwoman Kim Gray when asked about traffic congestion in Scott's Addition. "All the text messages are about dangerous driving conditions."

Scott's Addition has seen some big changes in the past ten years and now mixes commercial, industrial and residential traffic.

In terms of numbers, 10 years ago about 700 people called the area home. That number is now more than 3,000 with another 1500 expected in the next five years.

"We have put in the budget a traffic study to take place," said Gray. "The Department of Public Works, traffic engineers are waiting until the Pulse Construction is done and the buses are fully running, to see what impact from that will be and then they will begin their traffic study."

Gray is so concerned about the accidents, she spent part of Friday afternoon on a rooftop over looking the intersection to get a better view of the traffic pattern.

