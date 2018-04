× Music Phenom Eric Stanley

RICHMOND, Va – Multi-Talented professional violin player and composer Eric Stanley made a return visit to our LIVE show today. He performed, “Voltaire.” Eric is the music headliner for the 16th African American Cultural Heritage Celebration presented by The Richmond Chapter of Delicados, Inc. taking place Saturday, April 14th from noon – 2 at the Westin Hotel in Richmond. Find out more information at www.delicadosrva.org