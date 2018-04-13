× Lockdown lifted at VSU after armed person spotted near campus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – One suspect is in police custody after Virginia State University was placed on lockdown Friday due to an armed person near a campus building.

The VSU Police Department issued a RAVE alert at approximately 3:30 p.m. to inform the campus community that an armed person was in the vicinity of Davis Hall.

The alert also placed the campus on lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m. after officials determined that the suspect had fled the campus vicinity.

The suspect was later apprehended off campus at a park in southern Chesterfield, according to a VCU spokesperson. No information about the suspect has been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the VSU Police Department at 804.524.5211.

