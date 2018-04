RICHMOND, Va – It’s time to play ball! Greg McQuade took the field with Todd “Parney” Parnell to talk about the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ season opener. The Squirrels take on the Reading Fightin Phils Friday, April 13th. Gates open at 5:30 and the first pitch is at 7:05.

Remember to have fun and go Nuts!!! For More Info: www.squirrelsbaseball.com