The Veil Brewing Co. plans to open Southside tasting room

RICHMOND, Va. — A team of seasoned developers is looking to go big along Forest Hill Avenue on the Southside.

A group led by Birck Turnbull and Charles Bice is seeking the rezoning of 4910, 4920 and 4930 Forest Hill Ave. to construct a three-story mixed-use building.

Plans call for up to 38 apartment units on two levels above 12,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, according to a rezoning application filed with the city’s planning and development division.

One of the retail tenants to anchor the commercial space would be The Veil Brewing Co., as first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The Scott’s Addition-based brewery would add a tasting room to the proposed Southside development.

“We’ve been looking at the Southside for a while,” said Dustin Durrance, co-owner of The Veil. “Compared to other places, this is not an area that is very built up, so being a part of a project like this really appealed to us.”

With The Veil in place, Turnbull said the remaining spaces would be leased to other users such as a restaurant, a fitness studio and retail shops.

