Baby hospitalized after falling out of 2-story apartment window

PETERSBURG, Va. – An investigation in underway after a 19-month-old boy fell out of second story apartment window in Petersburg.

Police said the incident happened at the Pin Oaks apartment Complex off Sandlewood Court.

The baby was originally taken to Southside Regional Medical Center. He has since been transferred by MedFlight to VCU Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, according to police.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that there were at least two adults inside the house at the time of the incident, their relation to the child is unknown.

Police confirm charges are pending in the case.

