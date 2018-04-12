Illegal Thursday is back!

RICHMOND, Va – Local Richmond Caterer Herman “Big Herm” Baskerville was back in the kitchen with Jess, Greg and Tom with a recipe for Sweet & Spicy Beef. You can see more of Big Herm’s dishes at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.
BIG HERM’S SWEET AND SPICY BEEF
Ingredients
- 2 pounds sliced round steak (thinly sliced)
- 1 Tbls. olive oil
- 1 medium onion (sliced)
- 1 cup mushrooms (sliced)
- 8 oz. tomato sauce
- 6 oz. tomato paste
- 4 cups crushed tomatoes
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 3 Tbls. chili powder
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbls. vinegar
- 3 Tbls. Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 tsp sriracha
- Baked Potatoes, Rice or Pasta
- Parmesan cheese and parsley for garnish
Instructions:
- In a skillet over medium high heat, add olive oil.
- Add steak slices, onions and mushrooms sear until steak is medium.
- In medium pot add tomato sauce and paste, crushed tomatoes, salt, pepper, garlic, sugar, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Add sriracha
- Cook on medium heat for 15 mins
- Add in cooked steak and onions.
- Serve over rice or pasta