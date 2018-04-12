#Illegal Thursday is back!

RICHMOND, Va – Local Richmond Caterer Herman “Big Herm” Baskerville was back in the kitchen with Jess, Greg and Tom with a recipe for Sweet & Spicy Beef. You can see more of Big Herm’s dishes at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

BIG HERM’S SWEET AND SPICY BEEF

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds sliced round steak (thinly sliced)
  • 1 Tbls. olive oil
  • 1 medium onion (sliced)
  • 1 cup mushrooms (sliced)
  • 8 oz. tomato sauce
  • 6 oz. tomato paste
  • 4 cups crushed tomatoes
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 3 Tbls. chili powder
  • ⅓ cup brown sugar
  • 1 Tbls. vinegar
  • 3 Tbls. Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 tsp sriracha
  • Baked Potatoes, Rice or Pasta
  • Parmesan cheese and parsley for garnish

 

Instructions:

  • In a skillet over medium high heat, add olive oil.
  • Add steak slices, onions and mushrooms sear until steak is medium.
  • In medium pot add tomato sauce and paste, crushed tomatoes, salt, pepper, garlic, sugar, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Add sriracha
  • Cook on medium heat for 15 mins
  • Add in cooked steak and onions.
  • Serve over rice or pasta