Illegal Thursday is back!

RICHMOND, Va – Local Richmond Caterer Herman “Big Herm” Baskerville was back in the kitchen with Jess, Greg and Tom with a recipe for Sweet & Spicy Beef. You can see more of Big Herm’s dishes at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

BIG HERM’S SWEET AND SPICY BEEF

Ingredients

2 pounds sliced round steak (thinly sliced)

1 Tbls. olive oil

1 medium onion (sliced)

1 cup mushrooms (sliced)

8 oz. tomato sauce

6 oz. tomato paste

4 cups crushed tomatoes

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

3 Tbls. chili powder

⅓ cup brown sugar

1 Tbls. vinegar

3 Tbls. Worcestershire Sauce

1 tsp sriracha

Baked Potatoes, Rice or Pasta

Parmesan cheese and parsley for garnish

Instructions: