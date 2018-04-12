3 charged with attacking, robbing woman at gunpoint along Caroline road

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – Three men have been arrested after deputies say they assaulted and robbed a woman at gunpoint alongside a Caroline County road.

Deputies say the incident happened on April 11, while the female victim was walking near Carmel Church.

The woman reported that three men in a vehicle approached her at gunpoint and demanded that she give them her money.

She said that’s when the men assaulted her and stole cash. She was not injured during the attack.

Deputies say the woman was able to give them a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving. A short time later, a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop.

After a search of the vehicle and the suspects, deputies discovered a cash and two handguns.

The suspects have been identified as Savonne Henderson, 19, of Henrico, Naquan Moody, 18, of Mechanicsville, and James Willis, III, 20, of Henrico.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and concealed weapon.

The suspects are being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.