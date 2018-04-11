“Make the Magic” with Camp Kesem

RICHMOND, Va – Students Jacob Litt and Emma Gorman from University of Richmond sat down to talk about “Make the Magic” a fundraiser for Camp Kesem. Jacob and Emma are both coordinators for the UR chapter of the camp that helps children when their parents have cancer. “Make the Magic” will feature cocktails, dinner, raffles and stories from campers and their families. The event will take place Saturday, April 21st at 6pm at the Jepsen Alumni Center. You can find out more information or get tickets at http://campkesem.org/richmond