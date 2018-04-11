× Scammer calling Hanover residents claiming to be with the sheriff’s office

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scammer calling citizens, claiming he works for the department.

Officials say a man has been identifying himself as a member of the “Hanover County Sheriff’s Department’s Civil and Criminal Warrant Division.”

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says this is a scam and their department does not have a “Civil and Criminal Division.”

Officials say the scammer is telling residents that they missed “Federal Grand Jury.” The Sheriff’s Office says they will never call residents about them missing “Federal Grand Jury.”

“These criminals will prey on unsuspecting citizens and even spoof county telephone numbers to attempt to legitimize their call,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The department says if you question the identity of the caller representing themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office, to contact them immediately.

If you are a victim of this scam, contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.