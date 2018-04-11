× Flying Squirrels Opening Night

RICHMOND, Va. — Some details on Opening Night: Opening night for the Flying Squirrels is Friday, April 12. The Flying Squirrels are going for their ninth consecutive Opening Night Sellout, however, tickets are still available for the opening but will not be for long. special guests include 5-time MLB All-Star Fred McGrifff throwing out the first pitch of the year. He also has a VIP meet & greet before the game. Richmond’s Mayor Lavar Stoney and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will also be in attendance for opening night and on June 21st Rap and Reality TV star Flavor Flav will make an appearance at the diamond.