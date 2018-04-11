× Dinwiddie schools closed on June 8 due to NHRA Virginia Nationals event

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Dinwiddie County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, June 8, 2018 due to traffic concerns associated with the NHRA nationals event at the Virginia Motorsports Park.

School officials say the race event will bring major traffic to the area and impact transportation for all of the county’s schools.

Dinwiddie schools will be closed for students and teachers. The change has been made on the school calendar on the Dinwiddie Schools website.

The NHRA Virginia Nationals event will be held from June 8-10 at the Virginia Motorsports Park. This is the first NHRA event held at the Dinwiddie venue since 2009.