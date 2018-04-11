Chesterfield man charged with 2016 murder of Econo Lodge clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with the September 2016 murder of a 43-year-old Richmond man who was working at a motel in Chesterfield when he was murdered.

At about 10:57 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, police responded to the Econo Lodge at 2310 Indian Hill Road for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police located the clerk, identified as Jerry Vadal Colyer, of the 2700 block of Haden Avenue in Richmond, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation indicated a robbery occurred at the business. Police said the suspect entered the business, displayed a revolver and demanded money from the register. Upon receiving cash and shooting the clerk, the suspect fled on foot toward Woods Edge Road.

On Monday, April 9, 2018, Chesterfield County Police detectives presented the facts of this case to a Chesterfield County Grand Jury and obtained indictments for first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery for Jamal A. Washington, 21, in relation to the incident.

Chesterfield police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Washington on Tuesday, April 10.

Washington, of the 13400 block of Greenham Court in Chester, is currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.