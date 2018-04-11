× 6 things — some new — to know about the 2018 Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. — There a few new things to know about the 19th annual Ukrop’s Monument 10K race, presented by Kroger.

So far, 25,000 participants have registered for the event dubbed one of best races in the country, held this year on Saturday, April 14.

For the first time this year, people can register to run or walk on the day of the event, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Siegel Center. The cost for day of registration is $55, for youth 14 and under the cost is $45.

Those who have already registered for the race need to note the location change for packet pickup– where, for the first time, the race t-shirt is green! The location of the expo and packet pickup has moved from the Arthur Ashe Center to the Richmond Raceway at 600 E. Laburnum Avenue. That puts the location further away for some people, but will help avoid total chaos on the Flying Squirrels opening home game on Friday, April 13.

Also new this year, the second piece in a three-part medal series that began with the 2016 Monument 10K race. The pieces connect by magnets and will transform into one full medal next year.

Like Pokemon —you gotta catch ‘em all.

The finish line will again be in a different place as work continues on Monroe Park. Like last year, the finish line is three blocks west at Franklin & Shafer Street.

This also means that participants will need to go directly to their starting corrals, unless they are doing bag check (on Laurel Street across from Altria Theater). Those people participating in the Richmond Times-Dispatch Dress Up & Run contest can register on the north side of Broad Street near Shafer Street and the start line.

Another change this year will be the warmer temperatures. Sportbackers, who manage the race, encouraged participants, to prepare for the warmer conditions.

The weather is forecasted to be in the low 60s when most waves start, and getting into the mid-70s by late in the race. Sportsbackers recommended running at a slightly slower pace and maintaining hydration, wear sunscreen, be aware of limitations, and recognizing symptoms of heat illness.

The lowest race-day temperature was 28 degrees in 2015 and the highest race-day temperature was 82 degrees in 2006. Keep in mind, those are just the recorded low and high temperatures for those day, and doesn’t necessarily mean those temperatures occurred during the race.

The last thing that fans and participants need to know is how to get there and where to park. Because there is limited parking and street closures, people are encouraged to use the shuttle, bike valet, or a ride-sharing service. You can read more about these options here and road closures, here.

For any other burning questions, click over to the Monument Avenue 10K race guide.