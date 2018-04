× Williamsburg man charged with carnal knowledge of child

HENRICO, Va. — After a six-month investigation a 52-year-old Wiliamsburg man was charged for a sex crime against a teen age 13 to 14.

On October 26, 2017 Henrico Police took a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile victim.

The investigation led to Delano Fitzgerald Jackson Sr., age 52, being charged with one count of carnal knowledge of a child, without force.