View city from Byrd House, new rooftop perch atop Graduate Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond can go to new heights with the Friday opening of the Graduate’s Byrd House, the city’s latest rooftop bar perched atop a hotel.

The Byrd House, named after Richmond’s founder William Byrd II, is on the 16th floor of the recently opened hotel. In addition to the city views, visitors will find “Byrd Food” including lighter bar bites –chips and dips and crudité – in addition to sandwiches. A spirited offering includes craft beers, boozy slushies and classic cocktails.

Two well-known Richmond brands have crafted items specifically for the boutique hotel. Nightingale Ice Cream offers the S’mores flavor exclusively at the Graduate and Center of Universe Brewing created the Graduate 4.0 beer, served only at the hotel.

The boutique hotel is designed around the history and energy of the Richmond community, and the chain’s other nine locations are curated around their location. The lobby is themed around Arthur Ashe, and the lobby bar and cafe is called Brookfield for the park where Ashe played tennis. Concert flyers from 80s Richmond shows decorate the walls.

The chain, launched in 2014, by Chicago-based Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, intends to engage local community, not just host guests visiting the community.

The Byrd House has several upcoming events planned that are open to the local community, such as rooftop yoga, and a floral pop-up shop for Mother’s Day and graduation. A large brunch planned for Mother’s Day, as well as partnership with local restaurant Lunch Supper to co-host a brunch on the rooftop.

“We are thrilled to open Byrd House just in time for spring,” says Gillian Clark, General Manager of Graduate Richmond. “We hope to engage the local community and guests alike as we join together for a drink or snack on the rooftop. Graduate welcomes visitors to embrace the lively atmosphere, exceptional cocktails, and beautiful views of the city.”

The new rooftop bar follows the recent lobby-level game room opening. The Game Room, located off the hotel’s lobby-level café, Brookfield, offers pool, shuffleboard, classic arcade games, and ping pong.

Byrd House is open daily to the public from 4 p.m. to midnight. The rooftop pool is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., to hotel guests only, subject to weather.

The Byrd House becomes the fourth rooftop bar venue to open, following The Quirk, Kabana, and the Hofheimer – all which opened in 2016.