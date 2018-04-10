The Virginia Lottery ‘Thank-A-Teacher’ campaign returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The Virginia Lottery, the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia PTA are partnering for the third year for a big thank-you campaign that celebrates teachers and all the hard work they do. The Virginia Lottery Executive Director, Kevin Hall shared about the importance of the annual campaign.

National Teacher Appreciation Week May 7-11

Thank-you notes can be sent through Friday, May 11.

Visit http://www.thankateacherva.com to send an electronic thank-you note to a teacher you value.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA LOTTERY}