Second ‘Light it Up Blue’ autism walk ends with festival at Science Museum

RICHMOND, Va. – The second "Light It Up Blue" autism walk is Sunday, April 22 and will raise awareness about autism.

The event, put on by the JP Jumpers Foundation, will start at the Richmond Police Department.

Participants will stroll through the streets and end up at the Science Museum of Virginia, where a big festival will be held, and everyone will take a "blue-tiful" group photo.

Organizers say 200 people joined in on the fun last year and they've got new stuff in store this time around.

“We have added this year the Richmond Sheriff`s Department, a drum line, the VSU Woo Woos,” said Pam Mines with JP Jumpers Foundation. “We also have Jonathan the juggler who will be there and it`s going to be awesome.”

“All of this is because of our main sponsor Aetna Better Health Virginia,” Mines added. “Without them we would not be able to do all this and touch the community in this way."

Registration for the Light It Up Blue autism walk ends Thursday, right before midnight.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and registration is $20. Click here to register.