School redistricting approved ahead of new Manchester Middle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County School Board unanimously approved two proposals related to school redistricting Tuesday night.

The first proposal involved the rebuilding of Manchester Middle School.

With the opening of a renovated Providence Middle in September and a brand-new Manchester Middle in the fall of 2020, the board attempted to balance middle school enrollments.

With the vote Tuesday night, 183 students will move from Manchester to Providence.

The School Board also voted to expand center-based gifted options.

Starting in September, rising sixth graders zoned for Swift Creek Middle or Tomahawk Creek Middle, who planned to receive gifted services at Manchester Middle, will now attend Swift Creek Middle.

CBS 6 talked to one parent who called the decision a reasonable compromise.

“Originally, they were planning to just take a chunk of kids from sixth, seventh and eighth grade and move them and I feel like that was too much of a disruption and it was too quick of a decision, so I’m glad that they reconsidered that,” said Miriam Hoebelheinrich.

As part of these changes, a new gifted site will open at Carver Middle School In 2019. That could lead to additional movement, but that will be determined at another time.