Police: Man assaulted elderly woman, stole her car in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted an elderly woman, then stole her vehicle during broad daylight Tuesday.

Police responded to a call for an assault just after 3:00 p.m. in 200 block of W. Laburnum Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found an elderly woman with multiple wounds to the head and upper torso. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police say the suspect stole the woman’s 1992 white Volvo station wagon. The license plate is unknown at this time.

Investigators are searching for the suspect responsible for the attack. He was last seen traveling southbound into the City of Richmond on North Avenue from Laburnum Avenue.

The man is described as a black male, approximately 25-35 years old, 5’8”-6’0” tall, with an average build. Police say the suspect also has a thin mustache, with a distinctive dark facial mark, possibly a burn or birth mark on his right cheek.

If anyone has any information about the location of this described vehicle or other information about this crime, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 804-780-1000.