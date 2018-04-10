Missing Virginia woman found dead; being investigated as homicide

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A missing Appomattox County woman has been found dead in Campbell County, Virginia.

Lisa Simone Henderson, 22, was found dead Tuesday afternoon about 15 minutes from her home in a wooded area on Route 24, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators confirmed that her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Henderson had been missing since Thursday, April 5. She was last seen in the town of Rustburg, according to WDBJ.

On Sunday morning, her vehicle was located unoccupied in a parking lot on Campbell Avenue. Deputies said they believed she was in extreme danger.

The homicide investigation will be handled by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.