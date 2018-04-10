× See the new plan for old Interbake Foods warehouse in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. – -Plans for a prime piece of Scott’s Addition-area real estate have changed along with its ownership, following a pair of land deals including the neighboring River City Roll bowling alley site.

The Interbake Foods warehouse property at 947-949 Myers St. sold April 4 for $5.17 million to a group that includes Spy Rock Real Estate and principals with Stanley Shield Partnership. The deal includes an adjoining 0.7-acre property at 950 Terminal Place.

The group is eyeing the properties for a mixed-use development that would include residential units above commercial space, with surface parking filling out the nearly 2.5-acre Myers Street property beside the almost-open bowling alley and the Cookie Factory Lofts.

The same day, the group purchased the neighboring River City Roll site at 939 Myers St. for $2 million. The 1.7-acre property was most recently assessed at $2.29 million.

Spy Rock principal Andrew Basham said the bowling alley’s long-term ground lease for that property is unchanged by the sale.

Both properties had been owned by entities led by Midlothian-based Rebkee Co.

