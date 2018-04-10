× Caroline school placed on lockdown after report of suspicious male on grounds

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – One man has been detained after reports of a suspicious male on the school grounds of Bowling Green Elementary in Caroline County.

The school, located in the 17500 block of New Baltimore Road, was placed on lockdown while deputies searched for a suspicious man on school grounds.

Deputies tell CBS 6 that all students and staff safely remained inside the school as they checked the area. One man is in police custody, but no additional information has been released at this time.

