× 2 suspects arrested in armed robberies near VCU

RICHMOND, Va – Two men are facing charges in connection to multiple armed robberies near VCU Monday night.

Richmond Police say the two men tried to rob a man in the Carver neighborhood around 9:00 p.m. Monday. One suspect displayed a gun but they were unable to steal anything.

A few blocks away, police say the same two men robbed someone else. The two got away with the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Officers tracked down the two suspects and arrested them.

Neither of the two victims were injured.