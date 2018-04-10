2 arrested in connection to shooting during attempted robbery

RICHMOND, Va. – Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting during an attempted robbery last month in Richmond.

Sharif A. Muhammad, 52, and John M. Singleton, 53, were arrested with assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Muhammad has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Singleton has been charged with robbery in connection to the incident. Police say additional charges are pending.

Investigators said the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 24.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Police were told two unknown males approached the victim and her friends while they were outside within the block in an attempted robbery,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson. “The two suspects then demanded several items and money and when she resisted, one of the suspects fired his weapon striking the victim. The suspects then fled the scene running northbound on Lamb Avenue.”

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.