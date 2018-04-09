× Victim in Henrico home invasion shot at while running from scene

HENRICO, Va. – The victim of an armed robbery knew at least one of the three suspects who entered their home in East Henrico Saturday evening.

According to police, the suspects entered the victims’ home in the 5100 block of Eanes Lane, brandished a firearm and assaulted one of the victims.

That victim fled the house and was shot at but not struck. The suspects left in a vehicle that was later located and stopped.

Police arrested Roger Sylvester Johnson, Shanta Shevon Johnson, and Jamael Lamont Robertson.

Roger Johnson and Jamael Robertson were charged with robbery, abduction, malicious wounding, attempt malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and burglary.

Shanta Johnson was charged with robbery, abduction, malicious wounding, attempt malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, burglary, possession of a schedule I or II drug, and possession of marijuana.

The connection between the victim and a suspect is unclear, but police said the crime was not random.