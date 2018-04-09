The Race to Parenthood 5k is celebrating 5 years of helping area couples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Race to Parenthood 5k is a fundraiser promoting infertility awareness and offers support to those struggling on their path to parenthood. Jenn Nixon, co-founder and race organizer of the event made a return visit to promote this very successful event. Anna Koehle, 2018 Team Orange and Meghan Miller, 2018 Team Yellow, both grant recipients shared about their struggles with infertility and how thankful they are for an organization like Race to Parenthood

The Race to Parenthood 5K is Saturday, April 21st at 9am at West Creek Business Park. The event is family-friendly and open to strollers.

For more information you can visit www.theracetoparenthood5k.com

{THIS SEGEMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RACE TO PARENTHOOD 5K}