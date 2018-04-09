Beats, beer, baseball, and Bhangra! Free things to do in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond food writer Robey Martin is serving up some of Richmond’s can’t miss food, beer, and wine events. To let Robey know about an upcoming event, drop her an email.

Inform

Saturday, April 14

Experience Punjabi Indian Culture at the Punjabi Cultural Festival at Main Street Station. There will be Indian and Bhangra folk dancing including a dance competition and traditional Indian food from Chef Sunny Baweja of Lejha. The event is free to the public.

Engage

Friday, April 13

DJ Lonnie B and Kelli Lemon will be hanging Friday the 13th style in The Basement at the Vagabond. It’s 90’s old school with guest DJs spinning all your favorite tunes. If you’ve not witnessed these two in action, now’s your chance – this Friday and every other Friday in the near future. Admission is free but you need to RSVP or stand in line.

Entertain

Saturday, April 14

Get on the deck for Legend Brewing’s 24th anniversary party. It’s that time of year again to shut it all down and bring out the big stage. 380 seats outside and seventeen taps of beer, Legend, Virginia’s oldest continuously operating brewery, is going all out with multiple food trucks and love music. SO MUCH BEER. Admission is free.

Connect

Wednesday April 11 (5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.)

The Richmond Habitat Restore is supporting this year’s Women Build with shopping and sipping at the ReStore after hours! The proceeds raised head towards the fundraising goal for this Spring’s Women Build home. Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program brings together women from all walks of life to address the housing crisis facing millions of women and children worldwide. The event is free but you must RSVP.

Bonus

Saturday, April 14

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are kicking off their baseball season with Fred McGriff! You can hang with the Crime Dog at the Meet & Greet happy hour complete VIP cocktails on Parney’s Patio, an all-you-can-eat buffet and a Field Level ticket. SO many SPORTS! things all can be had here.

With Squirrels baseball comes fireworks! If you can’t make it to the game but still want to view the works show, The Hof in Scott’s Addition opens up their roof-top for firework fun.