Utah Police have amusing response after someone toilet-papers chief’s truck

SALINA, Utah – Police in one Utah city got a little nostalgic Saturday after someone toilet-papered the Chief of Police’s truck.

Salina City Police posted a photo of the prank on Facebook and were clearly taking a light-hearted look at an activity they say they don’t recommend but “has several positive effects.”

Police said while this may have been a good way for kids to get out of the house and get some exercise, they remind citizens that not everyone appreciates the joke.

The post from police states in part: