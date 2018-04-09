× Prince George graduate killed in crash remembered as fun, full of life

MARTIN COUNTY, North Carolina — A 19-year-old driver from Colonial Heights was killed Sunday in a crash, North Carolina State Troopers told WITN.

Nace Raine Mentzer crashed while she drove north on Highway 903, near Highway 11, around 3:30 a.m. in Martin County, North Carolina, police said.

She drove off the road where it overturned in a ditch, Trooper B.S. Allen told WITN.

“She was colorful, bright, creative, fun and always wanted you to feel good about yourself,” her mother Noël said. “She was free spirited and full of life.”

Mentzer attended both Colonial Heights High School and Prince George High School.

She graduated from Prince George in 2016, her mom said.

She worked at area restaurants like Rosa’s Italian Ristorante Pizzeria and Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, according to her Facebook page.

While the cause of the fatal crash was under investigation, speed was considered a factor in the crash and Mentzer was not wearing a seat belt, investigators added.