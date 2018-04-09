Yes, it was snowing on this Monday morning in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are waking up with temperatures in the low and mid 30s, and yes, even some snow flurries.

We could see a few light rain showers though afternoon.

Temperatures will rise into the 40s during the morning and end up in the low 50s later in the day.

A developing coastal low may keep a few light rain showers around Tuesday morning, but will have little impact on the area.

The sun will likely appear during the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day, with ample sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Then a strengthening south-southwesterly flow and a building ridge aloft will lead to a major warm-up later in the week.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid 70s, with readings around 80 degree Friday and Saturday.

The weather should be terrific for the Flying Squirrels home opener Friday, with first pitch temperatures in the mid 70s.

It will be nice for the Monument Avenue 10K as well, with temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees for the start of the races.

It will warm quickly into the 70s by midday.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms next Sunday.

Can you see it? Why is it snowing in April?! 😩 pic.twitter.com/Edb8zioj0n — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) April 9, 2018