Group opens 2 new Richmond restaurants on Main Street

RICHMOND, Va. — With two restaurants under its belt since launching eight years ago, a budding local restaurant group continues to grow its holdings along Main Street.

Historical Restaurant Concepts, the group behind Postbellum in the Fan and Station 2 in Shockoe Bottom, recently opened its latest concept, Root Stock Provisions, at 1810 E. Main St. And it’s cooking up its fourth establishment, Oak & Apple, next door at 1814 E. Main St.

“We’ve been pretty busy,” said Ryan Koontz, a partner with HRC. “It’s basically been one project after the next.”

Work is underway to bring Oak & Apple to life in the space left vacant two years ago by Castanea. Details about the venue, including its food and drink menus, remain under development, said Jeb White, another HRC partner. However, Koontz said the sizable patio will allow it to house a large smoker.

“That should drop a few hints,” Koontz said.

Plans call for the 1,000-square-foot interior space to be overhauled to accommodate roughly 45 seats and a bar, while the neighboring patio area fronting East Main Street is being updated to include improved outdoor seating, recreational space and a bar.

