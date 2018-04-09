Guitarist ​Zack Artis was back!

RICHMOND, Va – Petersburg-based Guitarist Zack Artis made a return visit to our LIVE show. He performed, “Dust in the Wind” and “Hotel California.” You can see Zack live in concert Friday, April 12th at Vagabond in Richmond from 8pm – 12am and again Saturday, April 14th at Cooper Vineyards in Louisa from 12:30pm – 4:30pm and on April 14th at Easy Street Bar & Grill in Chester from 9pm to 12am. For more information please visit http://www.zack-artis.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/zackartisguitar ​