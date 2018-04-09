Don’t Be overburdened by your mortgage

RICHMOND, Va – About 30% of Virginia homeowners are burdened by their mortgage payment. Financial expert JB Bryan stopped by the studio to help make sure you’re not overburdened. She talked about what you can do if you’re at risk of default or foreclosure. JB holds FREE financial workshops every Wednesday and Sunday evenings. To register, go to http://www.jbbryan.com.

JB Bryan is the featured speaker at the “Women in Business Speaker Series” Monday, April 9th from 11am – 12:30pm at John Tyler Community College