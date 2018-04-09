15-year-old boy charged with shooting Portsmouth officer pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- The 15-year-old who was accused of shooting and severely injuring a Portsmouth Police officer entered a not guilty plea Monday for the 12 charges he is facing.

On November 6, 2017, Officer Angelina Baaklini was patrolling the 2500 block of Hickory Street when she was shot multiple times.

Portsmouth Police took 15-year-old William Patterson Jr. into custody that same day, WTKR reports.

Patterson was also indicted on two counts of Robbery, four counts of Use of a Firearm, one count of Attempted Malicious Wounding, one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, four counts of Discharge of a Firearm in Public, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, one count of Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile and one count of Malicious Shooting/Throwing at a Train or Car.

While in court on December 21, Officer Angelina Baaklini testified what happened the day she was shot and recalled the bike the suspect was on when they first made eye contact. She told the court after identifying Patterson as a runaway, she put him in the back of her car and called for back up.

Baaklini said she attempted to handcuff Patterson and after putting one cuff on he reached for a gun and fired. The officer said she heard six shots, four of them hit her. Most of the injuries were to her leg and left butt cheek.

Baaklini was released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on November 21.

A judge ruled Patterson will be tried as an adult in the case against him. The trial could last up to 5 days.