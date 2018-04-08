Driver killed after semi runs off overpass, lands on Route 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fatal semi crash closed all lanes of Route 10 east and Route 288 south in Chesterfield County Sunday morning.

Troopers were called to the scene along Route 10 and Route 288 just before 11:40 a.m.

Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said the tractor-trailer was on Route 288 when the driver swerved to avoid a slow-moving vehicle.

"The driver lost control and the tractor-trailer went off the left side of Route 288," Geller said.

Officials said the big rig then then hit the overpass guardrail and bridge wall before landing onto Route 10 below.

"The adult male driver was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he succumbed to his injuries," Geller said.

State police are working to notify the victim's next of kin.

Officials said the semi was empty at the time of the crash.

Chesterfield Police said that officers, fire, hazmat and EMS crews are on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

Lanes Closed

VDOT reported that all lanes of Iron Bridge Road were closed at Route 288 as was the ramp from Route south to Route 10 east.

As of of 12:35 p.m., officials said the southbound right lane of Route 288 had reopened, but that the southbound left lane remained closed.

Drivers were warned to expect delays and use an alternate route.

Traffic Alert- Route 10 eastbound at Whitepine Road and the Rt 10 east exit ramp on Rt 288 are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. Police, Fire, EMS, and Haz-Mat are on scene. @CCPDVa @ChesterfieldVa @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/8LXcfpbhls — Lieutenant Proffitt (@LtDSProffitt) April 8, 2018

Witness: 'Truck was completely on its side'

Witnesses said the semi truck ran off of the overpass before landing on Route 10.

"We rolled up as soon as the dust settled," Tre Compton said. "The truck was completely on its side. I don’t believe it landed on any vehicles."

"There are visible scuffs on the bridge where he or she rode along it before flipping over," Compton said.

