VDOT: Watch out for possible black ice overnight

RICHMOND, Va. — As a wintry mix tracks through Central Virginia Saturday night, Virginia Department of Transportation crews are monitoring conditions and ready to treat slick spots.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg said the precipitation will taper off before midnight and skies will clear late tonight. However, temps will lower into the upper 20s and low 30s during the early morning hours before daybreak, so any wet spots could turn to black ice.

As a result, VDOT is urging drivers to use extra caution until temperatures rise, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses.

“We’re unable to pre-treat because the storm is coming as rain, so crews will come in later this evening and they will begin to monitor the roads and treat the roads if they become icy,” VDOT spokesperson Jessica Cowardin said.

Once slick spots form, VDOT will spread a mix of salt and sand on the roads.

“Pay close attention to your commute,” Cowardin urged. “Crews will be out monitoring and treating the roads so pay extra attention to the roads.”

Now if you must head out Sunday morning, officials asked drivers to keep these tips in mind: